Defamation case: Court to hear Kejriwal, Jaitley joint plea to settle case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Arun Jaitley and Arvind Kejriwal joint application seeking withdrawal of the defamation case. The case is more than two years old.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his four colleagues apologised to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley for accusing him of corruption during his tenure as the head of Delhi and District Cricket Association.

Kejriwal, along with senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai, all named in the criminal and civil defamation case slapped by Jaitley, apologised to the finance minister.

Jaitley had filed an Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders -- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day