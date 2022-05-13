'Deeply saddened': PM Modi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of the long-time president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

    "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted PM Modi.

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on Friday. He was 73.

    "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE," the official WAM news agency said in a statement.

    Condoling his death, Gandhi said in a tweet, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to the people of United Arab Emirates." "He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE," Gandhi said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 18:53 [IST]
    X