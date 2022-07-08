Deeply saddened by demise of former Japan PM Abe, says Rahul Gandhi

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Jul 8: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family and to the people of Japan," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The 67-year-old Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.