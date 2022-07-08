YouTube
  • search
Trending Shinzo Abe Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deeply saddened by demise of former Japan PM Abe, says Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 8: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family and to the people of Japan," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    A timeline of the career of Japan's ex-PM Shinzo AbeA timeline of the career of Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe

    The 67-year-old Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi shinzo abe death

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X