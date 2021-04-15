Declare COVID-19 'natural calamity': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Prime Minister suggesting measures to be undertaken to provide immediate relief to the people as the state has imposed COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in the number of active cases.

    In his letter, CM Uddhav Thackeray has also called for extending the timeline for submitting the GST returns for the month of March, April by 3 months to provide relief to small and medium taxpayers.

    He further urged the Prime Minister to declare the coronavirus pandemic a natural calamity so that the State Disaster Response Fund can be used to provide benefits to those affected.

    "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, a mini lockdown is a necessity. COVID-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Accordingly, the state may be allowed to pay Gratuitous Relief (GR) of Rs 100/- per adult per day and Rs 60/- per child per day during the period of lockdown to all the Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority House Hold (PHH) family members whose names are included in the AAY and PHH rations cards," he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 16:33 [IST]
    X