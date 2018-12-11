Home News India December 11 proves to be lucky for Rahul Gandhi second time in row

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: December 11 seems to be the lucky day for Congress president Rahul Gandhi as it was on December 11 2017 that was the last day of withdrawal of nomination for the post of Congress president and Rahul Gandhi was declared Congress president unopposed and exactly an year after that he has been able to win three crucial states for the Congress - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Rahul Gandhi became Congress president on this day only however he took over the charge as thhe Congress president on December 16, 2017. After taking over as president of the Congress his sole target has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has been quite successful in his attempt to create confusion among the people that the claim made by the BJP on corruption is hollow. Actually Rahul Gandhi has beaten the BJP from their own stick. The way the BJP leveled corruption charges on the Congress so did the Congress leaders.

Sources said that this aggressive strategy of the Congress will continue till the next Lok Sabha that might take place anytime in April 2019. So what else could be a better anniversary gift for Congress president Rahul Gandhi than victories in three states decisively by the people of these state.