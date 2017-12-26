Death to India, warns Jaish as it plans a huge strike

He is referred to as a ghost commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. He is hardly seen around, but is instrumental in planning huge attacks. Asghar Rauf, the brother of Jaish boss, Maulana Masood Azhar has now vowed to carry out attacks in India which are bigger than the ones at Pathankot and Nagrota.

In a recent address at a Mosque at Bhawalpur which is the headquarters of the Jaish, he is heard telling a gathering that there would be huge attacks and they must brace for it. Death be upon India, he also told the gathering.

India Today while quoting a video says that there is gun fire following his statements. The video also suggests clearly that it was the Jaish which was behind both the Pathankot and Nagrota attacks, a charge by India which Pakistan has always refuted.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the Jaish which has lost its top commanders in the Kashmir Valley will be looking to bounce back. We have issued repeated alerts and warnings about a Jaish led strike. The Jaish is known to hit big targets and in the past we have witnessed both the Pathankot and Parliament attacks which were carried out by this outfit, the officer also notes.

OneIndia News