Death prediction calculator now in the market: It can tell the date of death of a person

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: Death is the eternal truth of the world. Everyone has to die one day or the other. No one can know which day will be the last day of whose life. But in the coming time these things will be proved wrong (Know Your Death Date). Researchers have claimed to have made a machine that will tell in advance on what date the person in front will die (Death Prediction). With this, the person will have the option to live the life he wants before his death.

A calculator showing the date of death has been launched in the market. The name of this calculator is Risk Evaluation for Support: Predictions for Elder-Life in the Community Tool (RESPECT). In this, data of about half of the world's elderly has been fed. From this, the date of his death will be calculated by taking out the average age of his life. This device will also estimate the deaths in the next four weeks.

The preparation of this device was being done since 2013. Between that time and 2017, about five lakh people provided details of their medical condition, condition in it. Their condition is such that they could have died in the next five years. Based on these, the researchers worked on the machinery for further preparation. People gave details of their health risks, in which any stroke or weakness they had suffered was also mentioned. On the basis of these, it was decided that how many years that person would live now.

Researchers found that after becoming ill, the person's decreased physical ability is related to his death.

If suddenly there is swelling in the body, weight loss or loss of appetite, then it is a sign of death. They are likely to die in the months ahead.

Regarding this device, investigator Dr. Amy Hsu from the University of Ottawa and Bruy re Research Institute in Canada told that if people know when they will die, they will be able to spend their last time with their family well. He will be able to go on holidays and enjoy the rest of his life. This entire research was published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association.