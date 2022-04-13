Death note is false propaganda, won't resign: Eshwarappa on contractors death case

Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa, named in contractor death case, on Wednesday said that he would "definitely not resign". He demanded for a probe into the "conspiracy" behind Santosh K Patil's death.

Addressing a press conference, the senior minister in Bommai government said, "The death note is false propaganda (on contractor Santosh Patil who accused Eshwarappa of corruption found dead in a lodge in Udupi). I have informed and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister."

A case has been registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case.

The 37-year-old contractor had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission for release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Belagavi district ahead of a festival.In his apparent suicide note, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday.

The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused.

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet.

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth Rs 4 crore in the village.

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the evidence at the spot where Patil was found dead. Patil's death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.