Death keeps no calendar: The writing on the truck that JeM terrorists came in

New Delhi, Nov 19: Death keeps no calendar. This is what was written on the truck that was ferrying the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were gunned down in an encounter earlier today.

In an encounter with the security forces, four JeM terrorists were killed in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir. The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised," the police said.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition. They were on the verge of executing a big plan, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said. Singh also said that the truck driver is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt for him. It is possible that they were planning a big attack.

Singh also said that the kind of seizure is unprecedented and it is possible that they were planning to target the DDC elections. However, investigations are still on, he told news agency ANI.

Following the operation, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and other devices were recovered. Singh also said that during a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am.

The driver of the truck fled, Singh said while adding that the terrorists opened heavy fire and also lobbed grenades. More forces were called in and grenades were lobbed too, he further said.