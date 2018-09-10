Death of 2-year-old girl not due to Bharat Bandh, says Jehanabad DM

Patna, Sep 10: With the death of a 2-year-old girl in Bihar during the Bharat Bandh sending the political temperatures soaring, Jehanabad's District Magistrate has said that 'there is no direct correlation' between the demise of the infant and the shutdown which was called by the Congress party.

The BJP had earlier lashed out at the Congress over the Bharat Bandh and condemned the violence reported in several states during the shutdown.

"Father of the 2-yr-old girl told us that she was critical since last night only. When they were taking her to hospital today morning, she died midway," Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM Jehanabad, told ANI.

"There is no direct correlation with Bharat Bandh but generally, during a Bandh, frequency of vehicles is less. This may have caused little inconvenience. But even the family of the deceased said that ambulance was not stopped due to Bharat Bandh," he added.

The two-year-old child in Bihar's Jehanabad died while on her way to the hospital as the family wasn't able to reach the hospital on time allegedly due to Bharat Bandh.

According to reports, the girl was ill with severe breathing problems and her parents were rushing her to the Jehanabad civil hospital. Her parents said if they were allowed to move ahead, their daughter's life could have been saved, the report adds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress asking who whill take the responsibility for the death of the child.

The 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress, to protest spiraling fuel prices, had resulted in unrest in several parts of Bihar. Train services were targeted by the protesters across the state.