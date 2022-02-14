'Dear KCR Garu, here's evidence': Assam's Himanta Sarma on surgical strikes

oi-Deepika S

Assam, Feb 14: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released a video purportedly of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for questioning the actions against the terrorists.

Today, Sarma posted a video on Koo, captioned: "Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army."

The video shared by Sarma comprises screenshots of maps, satellite images and cut shots of various videos.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana continue with his attack on Modi government over the 2016 surgical strikes.

KCR said that he backed the demand by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi demanding proof of the surgical strikes. There is nothing wrong in him asking for proof of the strikes. Even now I am asking and the let the government show the proof. It is their responsibility as there are apprehensions among the people, he said.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 16:43 [IST]