Deadly Surat fire prompts Delhi govt to inspect coaching centres for fire safety norms

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 27: In the wake of massive fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, Delhi government is set to investigate coaching centres across the national capital to check if the fire safety rules are being followed.

22 students lost their lives in a massive fire in a coaching centre in Surat. After the Surat fire, the Gujarat government conducted preliminary inspection and issued showcause notice to 9,395 buildings all over the state in the past two days.

In Delhi, all coaching centres operating in high rise buildings shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Services) who shall take immediate action for closing down the operation of coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings in violation of the fire norms, ANI report said.

20 students killed as fire breaks out in coaching centre in Surat, many jump off from terrace

The Surat fire was reportedly a result of a short circuit and a complaint was registered against three people, including the builder and manager of the complex. They have been identified as Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh. Meanwhile, the owner of the coaching centre, Bhargav Bhutani, has also been detained.

Shocking visuals of the accident have emerged where people can be seen jumping from the second floor and the terrace to save their lives.

