Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN could be extended

The deadline to link Aadhaar number with the PAN card could be extended till March 31, 2018. The existing deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN is December 31, 2017.

The government has indicated to the Supreme Court that the deadline could be extended, said reports. Out of the total 33 crore PAN cards, 13.28 have been linked to Aadhaar as of November 2017.

The Income Tax Department has made it easy for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar with just a few easy step process which does not even require to login or register at the e- filing website. This facility can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar with PAN.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN:

Just go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link in the left pane - Link Aadhaar.

Provide PAN, Aadhaar no. and ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI which is the government website for Aadhaar, the linking will be confirmed.

On logging in to the site, a pop-up window will appear prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. If you don't see the popup, go to the blue tab on the top bar named 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the "Link now" button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

Oneindia News