DDMA allows 30 standing passengers in Delhi Metro trains, buses to tackle air pollution

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed standing passengers in Metro trains and buses to augment the carrying capacity of the public transport systems to let more people use them instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing air pollution.

    In an order, the DDMA said 30 standing passengers will be allowed in each Metro train coach. In Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses, the maximum number of passengers allowed to travel in standing position will be 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

    So far, Metro trains and buses in Delhi were allowed to run with hundred per cent seating capacity only to reduce crowding to check the spread of COVID-19.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 9:24 [IST]
    X