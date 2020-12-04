YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DDC polls: Candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 04: Unidentified gunmen attacked a district development council (DDC) candidate in South Kashmir's Kokernag area while polling for the third phase took place in Jammu and Kashmir today.

    DDC polls: Candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers
    Omar Abdullah

    The candidate who was shot has been identified as Anees ul Islam. He was attacked near Sagam in Kokernag. Anees had recently joined the Apni Party led by Altaf Bikhari. He has been shifted to hospital and doctors treating him said he is stable.

    Miscalculated MVS's combined power, Fadnavis on Maha MLC poll loss

    "Disturbing reports coming in from Kokernag in South Kashmir of an attack on a DDC election candidate. I hope & pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces that have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir," Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

    More OMAR ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X