DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Flats price list, location, eligibility, registration, how to apply online

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a new special housing scheme with over 18,000 flats on offer at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela.

Online submission of Application form is available in link "SPECIAL HOUSING SCHEME 2021" at website www.dda.gov.in . Eligible and interested can apply from December 23. The last date to submit application form being February 7.

The lucky draw is likely to be held in February-end.

"The flats are being offered at the old rates/cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation/depreciation of land cost/building as the case may be," the DDA said in a statement.

"The flats are being offered at a discounted cost. The cost of the flats is likely to increase with effect from April 1, 2022," DDA added.

As per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.

The inventory consists of - 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janata flats category.

202 high-income group 3BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka. Another three high-income group 2BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj.

976 mid-income group 2BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Narela and Rohini.

In addition, 11,452 low-income group one BHK flats and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections are part of the scheme.

Registration fee

EWS (Registration money Rs 25,000) (Application Processing Fee Rs 2,000)

b) LIG (Registration money Rs 1 lakh) (Application Processing Fee Rs 2,000)

c) MIG (Registration money Rs 2 lakh) (Application Processing Fee RS 2,000)

d) HIG (Registration money Rs 2 lakh) (Application Processing Fee Rs 2,000)

Eligibility

Should be citizen of India

The applicant must be over 18 years of age

Applicant must not own any dwelling unit on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi in their own name or spouse's name

Applicants should not own any dwellings in the name of any dependents which includes unmarried children.

One candidate can submit only one application under the DDA flats' scheme.

Husband and wife can both apply separately, but if both are selected only one can retain the flat.

How to apply

The applications under this scheme shall be accepted through online mode only.

For applying online, the applicant is required to visit DDA's website www.dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in.

On homepage click on DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 and register yourself

For registration, provide details like your Name, Contact information, PAN and Aadhaar details.

Choose the scheme and unit type

Pay the registration fee using online payment modes such as Credit / Debit Card, Internet Banking etc.