YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal 'molested', dragged by 'drunk' car driver near Delhi's AIIMS

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was "molested" and "dragged by a car" for several meters opposite AIIMS in the national capital in the early hours of this morning.

    Swati Maliwal
    Swati Maliwal

    According to the police, the driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car.

    "Accused, Harish Chandra (47) was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location," police said.

    Comments

    More DCW News  

    Read more about:

    dcw

    Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X