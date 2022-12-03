Days after Raavan remark by Kharge, Congress leader Ugrappa calls PM Modi Bhasmasura

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Congress has made it a habit to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the Raavan jibe by Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, now a senior party leader of the party and former Member of Parliament from Karnataka V S Ugrappa has made objectionable remarks against the PM. Ugrappa compared PM Modi with demon Bhasmasura.

I have already said that Modi is like modern day Bhasmasura. The BJP is playing with the future of the children, the Congress leader said in Kannada. He was speaking about Article 21-A, the fundamental right to education and scholarship for children when he made the remark.

Recently Congress president, Kharge compared PM Modi to demon king Raavan , while trying to get support for the party in the Gujarat elections. According to Hinduism Brahmasura could turn anyone into ashes when he touched their head with his hand.

Kharge invites sharp criticism for comparing PM and 100-headed Ravan

Kharge had remarked at a public event in Gujarat that Modi has 100 head since he is present in every election. We see your face everywhere, at corporation elections, MLA and MP polls. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan , Kharge said at a rally in Gujarat's Behrampura.

I have been seeing that votes sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections. Ask for a vote in the name of the candidate. Is Modi going o come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need, Kharge asked.

During an election rally on December 1, Prime Minister Modi hit back at Kharge for his Raavan remark and said that it is not Kharge's fault. Kharge was ordered to call him Raavan in the land of Ram Bhakts.

Grateful for the immense support in Kalol. Addressing a rally. @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/odOlF9z74O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

There is a competition in the Congress about who can abuse me more. I respect Khargeji. He will say what he is ordered to say. The Congress party does not know that this is the Gujarat of Ram Bhakts. In this land of Ram Bhakts, Khargeji was ordered to call me Raavan with 100 heads, the PM also said.

Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Rama have now brought Raavan from the Ramayana and I am surprised, he never repented, leave alone apologising for such expletives against me, PM Modi also said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 15:25 [IST]