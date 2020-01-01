  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Days after opening job applications to candidates across India, J&K HC withdraws notification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has withdrawn a notification that sought applications from across the country for recruitment of non-gazetted posts.

    "It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement Notice No. 09/2019 dated 26.12.2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect," a notification issued by the High Court's registrar, Sanjay Dhar read.

    Jammu and Kashmir High Court
    Jammu and Kashmir High Court

    It may be recalled that the High Court had on December 26 invited applications from candidates from across the country. This was the first time that hiring was to take place from across the country, post the abrogation of Article 370.

    Prior to the abrogation, the appointments were restricted to the permanent residents of Kashmir and Ladakh.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 1st, 2020

      The posts advertised included that of stenographers, drivers and typists. The J&K Reservation Rules 2005 will be applicable in the reserved category. It stated that the available vacancies would be in favour of the permanent residents.

      There were 33 posts advertised and 17 are in the open merit category, which means anyone from outside J&K can apply and be selected. These candidates had been requested to send their applications to the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu.

      It may be recalled that the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.

      More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

      Read more about:

      jammu and kashmir job recruitment notification

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue