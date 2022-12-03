Syria: The West had waited against Hitler too to a point of no return

Days after defending The Kashmir Files, Israel envoy gets ‘Hitler was great,’ message

Vicky Nanjappa

Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon, who had apologised to India after Lapid's remarks on The Kashmir Files, received a message justifying the holocaust and praising Hitler.

New Delhi, Dec 03: Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday posted a screenshot of a message, he said that he had received on Twitter, justifying the holocaust and praising Hitler. This comes just days after he intervened in a controversy surrounding the movie The Kashmir Files.

Gilon said that he was withholding the identity of the person who sent him to the message only to protect him.

Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction.

According to his profile, the guy has a PhD🤔.

Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information. pic.twitter.com/cshJvnvVOF — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) December 3, 2022

Gilon had publicly denounced a filmmaker from Israel who called the movie The Kashmir Files 'vulgar propaganda,' at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. He apologised the India in an open letter on Twitter on Tuesday, a day when Nadav Lapid heading the festival jury stalled the movie at the closing ceremony of the festival this week.

I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in 🇮🇳, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion🙏. https://t.co/y06JJNbKDN — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) December 3, 2022

Gilon went on to say that Lapid had abused the Indian invitation to the judges' panel in the worst way. "In Indian culture, they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect, and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you," Gilon said.

Lapid said that the jurors at the film festival were disturbed and shocked by The Kashmir Files. Two days later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted. He said that his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandits or those who suffered.

"But at the same time, whatever I said, and I said clearly that for me and my fellow jury members, it was, and it is a vulgar propaganda movie that didn't have a place and was inappropriate for such a prestigious competitive section. I can repeat it again and again," he said in an interview with CNN-News 18.