    Day one at Home Ministry, Shah discusses internal security, counter-radicalisation

    New Delhi, June 02: Day one in office as the new Home Minister of India, Amit Shah met with senior officials and was briefed about various projects and schemes.

    The issues that were touched upon related to internal security, counter-radicalisation, freedom fighters' pension and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a meeting of senior officials of his Ministry, at North Block in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    An officer privy to the developments said that there would be further meetings on Monday and they would be on particular topics. On Saturday, Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik called on Shah and briefed him about the ground situation in the state. There was no discussion on the elections in the state, he said.

    Also Read | With Shah at Home, expect an iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy

    The immediate priority for Amit Shah would be to oversee the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra which begins in the end of June. The intelligence has stated that the threat perception is very high although the security agencies have been successful in wiping out several terrorists in the state.

    In another development, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai took over as ministers of state for home affairs.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
