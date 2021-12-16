Day after Category A terrorist was killed, 2 more gunned down today in J&K

Terrorist who was going to kill shopkeeper in J&K gunned down

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam last night.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir police said in a tweet.

The development comes a day after the security forces gunned down a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter at Pulwama. He was identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar and was classified Category A.

Dar was involved in killing of a non-local labour, Charanjeet, a resident of Fazila, Punjab, and injuring others in October 2019, when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks," the police said in a statement.

Dar was active since 2017 and was involved in the killing of a girl Ishrat Muneer in February 2019. He was also involved in several acts of terror, including the attack at Shopian's Zainapora in 2018 in which four police personnel were killed.