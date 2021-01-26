Day 10 of India’s 10 COVID-19 vaccine drive: 3,34,679 beneficiaries vaccinated

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 26: The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the tenth day in the States and UTs, the government said.

    The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 19.5 lakh today. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries (till 7.10 pm, Jan 25) were vaccinated through 35,785 sessions, as per the provisional report.

    3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 pm on January 25, the tenth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination.

    Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
