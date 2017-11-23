Dawood’s son Moin now a maulana at Karachi Mosque

Dawood Ibrahim's son Moin has become a maulana at Masjid in Karachi. This was revealed by Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar who was arrested recently in an extortion case.

He does not endorse his father's business. He is very religious and has memorised the Quran. He recently became a maulana at a masjid in Karachi, Iqbal also told his interrogators.

Dawood and his wife, Mehjabeen have two daughters and a son. His third daughter, Maria died of malaria in Pakistan seven years back. His eldest daughter Mahrukh is married to Junaid, son of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad. His second daughter Mahreen is married to a Pakistani American, Ayub.

OneIndia News