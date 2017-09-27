Dawood’s brother booked by ED under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has booked a case against Iqbal Kaskar, brother of Dawood Ibrahim. The case was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kaskar and his two aides were recently arrested in Mumbai by the anti-extortion cell of the police. The sources said provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been slapped against Kaskar, his aides Israr Z Saiyyad and Mumtaz A Sheikh and others based on the police FIR, filed on charges of extortion and illegal transfer of property.

The police alleged that Kaskar and his associates had been threatening a prominent builder in Thane, in Dawood's name since 2013 and extorted Rs 30 lakh and four flats from him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the suspect "proceeds of crime" generated by the accused in this case, they said, adding their statements would be recorded.

The decision to rope in the ED was made by the Thane police. The police during investigations had found a diary which had several mentions of hawala transactions in it.

