Dawood aides who plotted to kill Shia Waqf Board Chairman Rizvi arrested

Delhi police today arrested three people on charges of conspiring to kill Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi on behest of Dawood Ibrahim.

The aides, identified as Arif, Abrar and Saleem, were arrested on the behest of inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

In June, Rizvi had lodged an FIR in the matter under section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertains to criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, said that an unknown person calling himself an aide of Ibrahim with a Nepal based cellular number had called him late Saturday night.

In his FIR with the Saadatganj police station in Lucknow, Rizvi mentioned that the unknown man on the other side of the phone said that it was because Rizvi is getting Muslims killed because of his statements, that both his and his family's life is under Ibrahim's radar.

Rizvi claimed that he had recorded the entire conversation on his mobile phone and was ready to produce it if needed.

In January, Rizvi wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to bring all Islamic religious institutions under the ambit of general education system.

