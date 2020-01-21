Davinder Singh loses certificate, DGP’s commendation medal

  • search
    Jammu, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited the DGP's commendation medal and certificate given to suspended DSP Davinder Singh, who has been arrested for helping terrorists travel out of J&K, five days after he lost his Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

    An order issued by the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced the forfeiture of DGP's commendation medal and certificate which was awarded the now disgraced officer on December 31, 1998.

    Davinder Singh
    Davinder Singh

    "Consequent upon the arrest of Davinder Singh, Dy SP on January 11, while trying to assist terrorists to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition, which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the DGP commendation medal along with certificate awarded to him on December 31, 1998 is hereby forfeited," the order read.

    Davinder Singh’s multiple Bangladesh visits come under NIA scanner

    On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration forfeited the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Davinder Singh in 2018.

    Police had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

    Let him go, don’t probe him: A mysterious undertaking signed by Davinder Singh

    Searches were carried out at Singh's residence in Srinagar, right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new joinee in the banned terror outfit, leading to the recovery of two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:46 [IST]
