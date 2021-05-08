YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Davidson Devasirvatham is TN ADGP Intel

    By
    |

    Chennai, May 08: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence, besides Shankar Jiwal as the City police Commissioner.

    Davidson Devasirvatham is TN ADGP Intel

    Davidson is presently Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

    Meet IG Laxmi Singh, the incredible IPS officer who puts duty before selfMeet IG Laxmi Singh, the incredible IPS officer who puts duty before self

    According to a late night Home department order on Friday, Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police has been appointed as Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police vice Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

    P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, is ADGP, Law and Order.

    MORE tamil nadu NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X