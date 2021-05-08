Davidson Devasirvatham is TN ADGP Intel

Top leader quits MNM; Blames lack of democracy in Kamal Haasan's party

Chennai, May 08: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence, besides Shankar Jiwal as the City police Commissioner.

Davidson is presently Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

Meet IG Laxmi Singh, the incredible IPS officer who puts duty before self

According to a late night Home department order on Friday, Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police has been appointed as Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police vice Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, is ADGP, Law and Order.