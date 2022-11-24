Daughter refutes actor Vikram Gokhale's death news, shares he's critical

'Kantara' box office: Even as Bollywood's Akshays and Ajays struggle, this one hits Rs 75-crore mark

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 24: Veteran TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale's family on Thursday dismissed rumours of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale's daughter confirmed to the news agency ANI that the actor was on life support.

"Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," ANI quoted her as saying.

Gokhale had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated earlier on Wednesday. His condition was critical. The 82-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film 'Aaghaat'. Produced by Sprint Arts Creation and executive producer Rajesh Damble, the film is based on a story written by Dr. Nitin Lavangare. The cast of the film includes actors Mukta Barve and Dr. Amol Kolhe and was shot in Pune.

Gokhale was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in theatre, given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

In 2013, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film 'Anumati'.

In February 2016, due to a throat ailment, Gokhale retired from stage activities, though he continued film work.

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:28 [IST]