Dates of Class 12 Bengal board exams revised to avoid clash with JEE

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Mar 7: The dates of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have undergone for changes to avoid clashing with JEE {Main). The board on Monday announced the revised dates of the exam.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but the dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20.

Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in COVID-19 cases. With the coronavirus tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time. As the National Testing Agency has decided to hold (Main) between April 16 and 21, the council revised its dates for chemistry, statistics, economics among other papers to enable the students appear for the entrance exam as well, the WBCHSE president said.

All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 0:36 [IST]