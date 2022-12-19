Data Protection, Telecom bills in advanced stage, likely to be tabled in Monsoon session: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India

oi-Prakash KL

All the three Bills focus on making digital space a secure place.

New Delhi, Dec 19: Telecom Bill and Digital Data Protection Bill is likely to be tabled in the next Monsoon session of the Parliament, said the Union minister of communications and electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Prime Minister has given a very clear vision that there should be a legal framework for the Digital Empowered Society. In this exercise very advanced work is going on Telecom Bill, Digital Data Protection Bill and Digital India Bill," a news agency quoted Vaishnaw as saying at Google For India event held in the national capital on Monday.

Also, the minister claimed that two of the bills have already been placed for public consultation and the third bill -- Digital India Bill -- will also be published very soon.

"We have taken special care in all three bills that it should be easy to understand, should be technology agnostic, should be future ready," he added.

India will not allow China to unilaterally change LAC: S Jaishankar

According to the minister, all three Bills focus on making digital space a secure place. Moreover, speaking about India's digital adoption, Vaishnaw said that people in India are adopting technology very fast. It has a good impact in the country and is percolated to the startup ecosystem in Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, small towns, and villages.

"At the same time, the focus is on how to give a new shape to the new developments that are taking place according to the needs of the society," he added.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been deliberating on various aspects of digital personal data and its protection, and has formulated a draft Bill, titled 'The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022'. The purpose of the draft Bill is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 18:13 [IST]