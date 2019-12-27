  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Daryaganj area.

    The counsel for the arrested claimed that the police had detained many people but decided to arrest on 15 who have no prior antecedents.

    Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

    Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar reserved its order on the bail applications of the nine persons and said the decision would be pronounced on December 28.

    Daryaganj violence: Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 people

    The court will also hear on the same day the arguments on the bail plea of other six persons arrested in the case.

    During the hearing, the prosecutor said the police has 19 witnesses to support its case and as per an eye witness, these accused were present at the incident site from where they were taken into custody.

    The court has asked the police to verify the address and other details of one of the arrested accused in the case.

    A magisterial court had denied bail to the 15 accused on December 23, after which they approached the sessions court for the relief.

    They were arrested after a violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to forcefully evict them. In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged.

    All the accused are in judicial custody.

    CAA stir: 15 arrested over Daryaganj violence charged with rioting, detained minors released

    One of those arrested had claimed he was a juvenile. However, the police said he told them he was 23.

    Meanwhile, another trial court is scheduled to hear on Friday, bail pleas of various accused who were arrested in connection with similar protest at Seelampur in North East Delhi.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police delhi court citizenship bill

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue