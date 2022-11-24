YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Damp weather hits normalcy in Bengaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 24: Damp weather with a drizzle partially paralysed normal life in Bengaluru on Thursday. The showers were due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall in the central region of Bengaluru and 5.2 mm rain in the international airport in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures were 25.6 degree Celsius and 20.4 degree Celsius.

    The IMD station in HAL airport recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius. There was no heavy rain or thunderstorm warning by the IMD. However, the IMD said, light to moderate rain was likely to occur at many places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka.

    Light rain would also occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah dropped his electioneering plan for the poll-bound State in the coastal town of Kumta in Uttara Kannada district due to the weather condition.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru weather

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X