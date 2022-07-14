Daler Mehndi gets 2 years jail in 2003 human trafficking case

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, July 14: Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. Mehndi, who was present in the court, was arrested and sent to jail.

The Patiala House Court on Thursday upheld 2018 verdict by a trial court sentencing Daler Mehndi to two years imprisonment in the 'Kabootarbazi' (human trafficking) case.

Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty "passage money".

In 2018, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class had held both the brothers guilty and had sentenced them to two years in jail, following which they were granted bail and later they filed an appeal in the sessions court.

The human trafficking case was registered on October 19, 2003, following a complaint by one Bakshish Singh, a resident of Balvera village in Patiala besides 35 more complaints who later came up.

In his complaint, Singh had alleged that he was cheated and duped by the Mehndi brothers on the pretext of sending him abroad as a member of pop singer's troupe.

"Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi took Rs 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada. Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad," said Bakshish Singh.