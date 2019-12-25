Dalai Lama vows to continue fight against China’s communist regime

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Gaya, Dec 25: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday vowed to continue his fight against the communist regime in China which, according to him, thrived on the "power of the gun" against which Tibetan Buddhists were up in arms with "the power of truth".

The Dalai Lama made the statement at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya near here, the place where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago.

He arrived at Bodh Gaya on Tuesday night on his annual fortnight-long visit of the pilgrim town during which he offers discourses besides organizing the Kala Chakra initiation ceremony.

"A survey conducted three years ago has shown a massive rise in the number of Tibetan Buddhists in China. We have the power of truth while the communist regime in China has the power of the gun," said the Tibetan spiritual leader, who had sought asylum in India in 1959 after he fled his homeland in the wake of repression by the Peoples Liberation Army.