YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

    By
    |

    Dharamsala (HP), Mar 06: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital here on Saturday morning.

    Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

    The Dalai Lama's office thanked the the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

    Biden urged not to accept India, South Africa’s proposal at WTO on COVID-19 vaccine

    After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

    More DALAI LAMA News

    Read more about:

    dalai lama Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X