    Daisy or Sunflower? Whatever it is, this dog can paint

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Did you know that dogs could paint. Well, if you don't believe it then you must watch this adorable video of a dog painting on a canvas like a professional.

    Daisy or Sunflower? Whatever it is, this dog can paint

    The clip shared on Instagram shows an Australian Shepard named Secret stroking a paintbrush. The video was posted by Mary&Secret (@my_aussie_girl) with the caption Secret drew a sunflower or maybe it is a daisy.

    The dog after coming in front of the camera with a blue acrylic paint tube goes ahead and paints with a paintbrush. She then returns with a light green colour tube and then paints the step of the flower. To watch how Secret paints, check out the video below. Also do let us know what you think of this dog's painting skills in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9:53 [IST]
