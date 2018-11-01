Dailyhunt Survey: 63% trust Modi as much as they did in 2014, 50% want him back in 2019

New Delhi, Nov 1: The findings of the Dailyhunt's "Trust of the Nation" poll suggests that the majority of people are still firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trust his leadership.

In India's largest and most definitive independent political digital survey condcuted by Dailyhunt with Nielsen India, 63% of the respondents expressed more or similar levels of trust in Narendra Modi as compared to 2014, representing satisfaction in his leadership capabilities in the last four years.

PM Modi came power in May 2014 with an overwhelming mandate which is also reffered as some as the 'Modi wave'. The BJP for the first time in the history won a clear majority and stormed to power.

This unique survey covered the length and breadth of the country including voters from the real Bharat, i.e. voters residing in tier II and III Indian towns and cities, apart from the key metros with active participation from first time registered voters in India. Over 54 lakh respondents from India and abroad took part in the survey.

Findings of the Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation survey:

More than 50% of the respondents believe that a second term for Narendra Modi will provide them a better future.

Using phones as an indicator for income levels, low and mid-range phone users comprising 90% of the respondents, came across as Narendra Modi's supporters, contrary to the high-end phone users.

On a macro level, Southern states barring Karnataka, seem to be more cautious about Modi's leadership.

On one hand, prospective voters in Odisha have given a thumbs-up to Narendra Modi with high trust and belief scores, on the other, voters in Tamil Nadu are most skeptical on both fronts.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan all are currently keeping the faith in PM Modi Telengana is the only state bucking this trend.

60% of the respondents seem to trust Narendra Modi the most in order to uproot the longstanding issue of corruption. Interestingly, AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal got higher precedence over Congress President, Rahul Gandhi in this category.

62% of the respondents are confident that Narendra Modi is the best fit to lead the nation during a national crisis, followed by Rahul Gandhi, (17%), Arvind Kejriwal, (8%), Akhilesh Yadav, (3%) and Mayawati, (2%) respectively.

On a macro level, southern states barring Karnataka seem to be more cautious about Modi's leadership. #DailyhuntTrustOfTheNation pic.twitter.com/Vl8BVUxd8P — Dailyhunt (@DailyhuntApp) November 1, 2018

Methodology for the poll:

Dailyhunt and Nielsen India jointly created and designed the survey, which was hosted on Dailyhunt's platforms and administered in 10 languages such as English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam and Oriya

Dailyhunt collected the data and pushed it to Nielsen through Nielsen's API

Nielsen India collated and reported data through internationally accepted norms and standards that are applied to such surveys

Respondents were across various age groups (18-24, 25-34 and 35+ years) and across genders

"TRUST of the NATION" requested the respondents to answer 10 questions in multiple choice questions format.

President Dailyhunt, Umang Bedi, said the survey truly embodies Dailyhunt's objective to create a suitable platform for enabling people of real India.

"We have managed to achieve rich, deep and meaningful insights with demographic, sociographic, location, state and language specific cuts of the data that provide a very intuitive pulse into the current Indian sentiment. The idea of 'Trust of the Nation' is in complete sync with Dailyhunt's mission to be 'the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume and socialize with content that informs, enriches and entertain'. We are also extremely thankful to our Research Science Partner Nielsen India for supporting the survey of this magnitude," he said.

President Nielsen - South Asia, Prasun Basu, said, "Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. We are happy to be a part of this survey, where we used our gold standard scientific methodology to help design the study and analyse data received from Dailyhunt platforms to arrive at the findings."