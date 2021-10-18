Six old Kashmir girl makes this very adorable complaint to Prime Minister Modi

Inauguration ceremony of new Dagger Parivaar School building was organised on Sunday by Indian Army.

The project was developed as a joint venture by the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune and the Chinar Corps.

Parivaar School is being run by Baramulla Division since October 2017 for specially abled children. The Pune based NGO, Indrani Balan Foundation, came forward to support this initiative in February 2021, which led to building new infrastructure for the Parivaar School to facilitate a conducive learning environment for the specially abled children.

The inauguration stone was unveiled by Usha Pandey, Zonal President AWWA, 15 Corps and Punit Balan, Managing Trustee, Indrani Balan Foundation in presence of students, teachers, parents and other military and civil dignitaries. Mesmerizing and soul-stirring cultural programmes were performed by the special children of Parivaar School. Felicitation to children and teachers was also organized at the end of the ceremony.

Dagger Parivaar School has many activities and therapies for development of specially abled children. The curriculum of the school has been created keeping in mind the type and degree of disability of the students. The building has been designed taking into account the needs of the students including specially abled friendly washrooms.

Lt Gen D P Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, Maj Gen Virendra Vats, GOC Dagger Division, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla and Ahsan Mir, ADC Baramulla and Janahvi Dhariwal Vice president Indrani Balan Foundation graced the occasion along with huge gathering of locals. .

Lt Gen D P Pandey appreciated the noble step taken by the Indrani Balan Foundation for the people of Baramulla and emphasized that it is a great initiative in the field of supporting special children.

More than 150 families of Baramulla district will be benefited by this school.

Punit Balan affirmed that his NGO will continue to work in association with the Chinar Corps-Indian Army for the betterment of the people in Kashmir valley.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:28 [IST]