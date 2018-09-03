Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar

Pune, Sep 3: Sharad Kalaskar, one of the accused in terror conspiracy case has been sent to CBI custody now for investigation in Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

A special court in Mumbai on Aug 29 rejected the CBI's plea to hand over Kalaskar's custody to the agency, which is probing the Dabholkar murder case, from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Special Judge V S Padalkar questioned as to why the CBI had not sought the custody of Kalaskar earlier even though a production warrant was issued by the Pune court on August 23.

The ATS arrested Kalaskar on August 10 and his custody was extended till September 3 on Tuesday with the ATS submitting that he had planned to hurl a bomb at a music festival in Pune. After the hearing, however, the CBI filed an application, seeking his custody.

The CBI claimed that Andure, who is in the agency's custody till August 30, and Kalaskar were together when Dabholkar was murdered, so the two accused have to be brought face to face.

CBI had last week claimed that the murders of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh and Dabholkar were linked.

Dabholkar, a Pune-based anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while he was on morning walk in August, 2013. Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in Bengaluru in September, 2017.