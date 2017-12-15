D-Syndicate shaken by split reports: Here is how they controlling the damage

There have been a series of denials following the report about Chhota Shakeel breaking away from Dawood Ibrahim. An audio clips is now in circulation in which the news is being denied.

It comes on expected lines said an officer in the Mumbai police looking into the audio clip. The gang has been shaken up with the news of Shakeel breaking away from Dawood, the officer also said.

The Intelligence Bureau had said that Shakeel a close aide of Dawood had broken away from him owing to differences with the don's brother Anees.

Shakeel himself denied the report and said, " I am always with bhai."

The Mumbai police is now looking into the veracity of the several audio clips that have been doing the rounds since the story broke out.

An Intelligence Bureau official informed that the news has clearly sent panic waves among the gang members. Dawood who handled a succession crisis within the syndicate had asked Shakeel to oversee all the operations in India. He had instructed Anees to look into the international operations being carried out in other parts of the world.

An audio clip released by Shakeel's henchman Fahim Machmach was in circulation in Mumbai and other parts of the country where Dawood's network is strong. The news of a breakup had caused panic among the gang members and they had raised concerns about the future of the network. All the members in India were reporting to Shakeel, but carried out operations in the name of Dawood and hence there was absolute confusion.

IB sources informed that the news of the breakup is true and a visibly upset Shakeel has indeed moved away from Dawood's home in Clifton, Karachi. The IB says that the gang is now in damage control mode as such a split can affect operations of the gang adversely. For all practical purposes Shakeel was the boss of the Mumbai and Gujarat operations. All actions were being carried out in the name of Dawood. All these clarifications and audio clips are the doing of the Shakeel faction. This faction is aware that it cannot operate unless and until it used the name of Dawood.

