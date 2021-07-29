D-30 Disability Impact List 2021: Meet Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta an OI Warrior and an inspiration

Why America is protesting over the death of George Floyd

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Dlhi, July 29: On the 31st anniversary of the enactment of the American Disability Act, Diversability, a USA-based global enterprise that rebrand disability through the power of community has named Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta from India as one of the honorees for their inaugural D-30 Disability Impact List 2021.

The D-30 Disability Impact List is a global list honoring 30 disabled individuals who are leaders making a difference in our community.

Among 300 nominations across 13 countries, Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta from India got selected which honors the unique accomplishments of the most impactful community members globally through a nomination and selection process.

By representing India, Sai has become a catalyst for continuing to advance disability inclusion, leadership, and diverse representation at the global level.

Sai is an OI (Osteogenesis Imperfecta also known as the brittle bone disease) warrior and an inspiration for millions, who is endlessly determined to working towards his passion and making a difference in illuminating mankind, to prove that nothing is impossible.

Despite a rare brittle bone disease which made him 90 percent disabled, Sai could not break his spirit and after fighting depression for six years, he is today on a mission to spread smiles.

Today, he is an international graphic designer working for global clients through US-based eMembler, a Global Motivational Speaker, Goodwill Ambassador, and a certified Happiness Coach besides having Limca & 15 World Records in his hat.

Sai is supporting and spreading the light of hope to all those people who have confined themselves due to lack of accessibility in their areas. He is making those places wheelchair-friendly.

Through his Happiness Coaching, Sai has met and inspired millions of people, especially, global leaders, scholars, doctors, students, corporate people, LGBTQ Community, slum children, unprivileged women and young IT professionals.

Besides his multifaceted career, Sai has motivated diverse communities to come forward and excel in life with his various creative skills and knowledge. He has talked with various genres of people from different countries like the US, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, etc.

He shows us how there could be a million reasons to lament upon but choosing to accept them as a part of your life is the actual key to happiness and peace.

Though Sai is confined to a motorised wheelchair, his tales of fortitude have travelled the world. Enduring difficulties and choosing positivity over all the negative aspects is what makes a person like him iconic.

Being selected from India in 2021 D-30 Disability Impact List. Sai will be contributing now to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) put forward by the United Nations along with other Global Disability Leaders who are on a mission to elevate disability pride, together.

Read more details about the 2021 D-30 Disability Impact List: https://mydiversability.com/2021-d30