Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver, her hubby likely to be shifted to Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 4: Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, and her husband are likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident. "They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning," the police official said on Sunday night.

Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 21:37 [IST]