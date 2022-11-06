YouTube
    ‘Cylinder for Rs 500, 10 lakh jobs…’: Rahul Gandhi's 8 promises in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Nov 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday vowed to save the people of Gujarat from the "deceit" of the BJP's "double engine".

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "LPG cylinder in Rs 500, 10 lakh jobs to youth, Farmer's loan waiver up to 3 lakh. We will fulfill the 'CongressNa8Vachan' we made to the people of Gujarat," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Will save you from the deceit of BJP's 'double engine', will celebrate 'festival of change' in the state," Rahul tweeted.

    Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

    Who will win Gujarat 2022 polls? Here's what ABP-C-Voter survey saysWho will win Gujarat 2022 polls? Here's what ABP-C-Voter survey says

    The poll contest will be triangular with the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party going all out to woo voters. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.

    Notably, the pre-poll survey by ABP-CVoter has given one more term to the ruling BJP in Gujarat. A total of 22,807 people participated in the survey out of which 56 per cent of respondents gave a thumbs-up to the BJP. Whereas the AAP is coming distant second by garnering 20 per cent votes.

    Surprisingly, Congress has been pushed down to third place, the survey said. Going by the survey, the AAP is eating into the votes of the grand old party.

    gujarat assembly elections 2022 rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
    X