YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclonic circulation over north TN, low pressure area likely: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 07: A cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, the Meteorological department said on Sunday and has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

    Image credit PTI
    Image credit PTI

    Under its influence, rainfall is likely in northern regions like Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and in delta areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts besides neighbouring Puducherry and Kariakkal on Monday.

    Showers in such regions may be heavy and at isolated places, very heavy and there could be thunderstorm activity as well.

    Other regions, including southern Madurai, are also expected to receive rainfall, an official bulletin here said. On November 9, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts.

    The following day, thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers could occur in districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

    "A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 Km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hrs," the bulletin said.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X