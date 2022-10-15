YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cyclonic circulation likely to form over Andaman Sea next week: Check IMD’s latest forecast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022.

    Cyclonic circulation next week: Check IMD’s latest forecast

    The weather department also predicted it would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming a low-pressure area around 20th October, 2022.

    "Further, there is moderate probability that the low pressure area would move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal during beginning of the week 2," said the IMD in its current weather status and extended range forecast for the next two weeks (13 to 26).

    Deep depression to bring heavy rain in Odisha; no possibility of cycloneDeep depression to bring heavy rain in Odisha; no possibility of cyclone

    IMD also predicted that conditions are very likely to become favorable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of interior Odisha during the next 2days.

    Comments

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone arabian sea imd weather

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X