For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Cyclone Yaas LIVE: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts
India
Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.
Follow all the LIVE updates here:
Newest First Oldest First
“The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said.