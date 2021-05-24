YouTube
    LIVE

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

    A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts

    Follow all the LIVE updates here:

    9:12 AM, 24 May
    Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
    9:09 AM, 24 May
    The Indian Navy said eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. It said four naval ships have been put on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical team.
    8:45 AM, 24 May
    It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts by the morning of May 26, it said.
    8:44 AM, 24 May
    “The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said.
    8:44 AM, 24 May
    While a low pressure area is the first stage of formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms.

    X