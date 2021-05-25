'Amphan' is serious; landfall on May 20 could be like 'Fani': NDRF

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ to make landfall near Odisha’s Dhamra Port; 11 lakh people evacuated

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, May 25: The Indian Meteorological department said that Cyclone 'Yaas' to make landfall on Wednesday morning, will make a landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday morning.

'Yaas' is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a VSCS during the next 12 hours, the IMD said in its latest bulletin issued at 9.10 am on Tuesday.

Cancelling trains and dispatching hundreds of personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force to eastern states as the country braces for the second cyclone in as many weeks.

More than 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh to experience heavy rain under Cyclone Yaas impact

Dr Umashankar Das, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said that the landfall will most likely be between Dhamra and Chandbali in the district.

As many as 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal, said NDRF.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has rushed Odisha's Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra to Balasore to monitor the situation in the northern parts of the state.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 19:16 [IST]