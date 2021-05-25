Cyclone Yaas: Calcutta High Court cancel hearings of all matters listed for May 26-27

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 25: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bengal is bracing up for Cyclonic storm Yass. With this, the Calcutta High Court has informed that it has canceled the hearing of all matters listed for May 26 and 27, in view of the warning issued by the IMD for the cyclonic storm.

In a notification, the Calcutta High Court said, "All matters listed on 26 and 27 may 2021 which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis can automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of all respective bench or benches."

Cyclone Yaas to make landfall near Odisha’s Balasore around Wednesday noon; Flight services may be hit

"The officers and staff of the court who are unable to attend Court on these two days shall not be marked absent and shall be deemed to be on duty," it added.

The above orders have been approved by the chief justice. "Whereas the committee of the Court is dealing with Covid-19 related matters has been pleased to apprehend on the basis of the report of the Meteorological Department with regards to the cyclone Yass on 26 and 27 May be accompanied by widespread heavy rainfall and damage," the notification read.

Hospitalised for COVID, Azam Khan's health condition 'critical but under control'

"Considering the aforesaid factors the committee has been please to pass the following decisions and the same has been duly approved by the Honorable chief justice," it added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief, SN Pradhan said that 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8:21 [IST]