Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Coast Guard helps mooring oil tanker ships that went adrift off Mumbai coast

New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday helped mooring two oil tanker shops that went adrift near Mumbai coast amid bad weather due to cyclone Tauktae, an official statement said.

The IMD has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours on Tuesday in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, the city civic body said.

In a tweet, the ICG said, "Risk of major oil spill averted. MTDeshbhakt and OSV Greatship Aditi engaged in SPM (single point mooring) operation at Mumbai got adrift due bad weather."

"MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) Mumbai coordinated with both ships. Propulsion restored and total 45 crew onboard both vessels are safe," it added. In another tweet, the ICG said its divers rescued eight fishermen "in distress" off Veraval coast in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

It said first aid was provided to these eight fishermen and they were then shifted to hospital by its team. It also said "Chetak launched from Goa successfully rescued 02 DGLL (Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships) employees stranded at Vengurla Rock Light House in a daring mission today amidst gusting winds and challenging weather conditions."

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.